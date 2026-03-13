Cross River varsity students abandon hostels over bedbugs

Students at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) abandoned their hostels after a worsening bedbug infestation made living conditions unbearable, prompting the Students’ Union Government (SUG) to fumigate the rooms and provide foam mattresses to make them habitable again.

The intervention follows student complaints about the infestation, which caused discomfort, sleepless nights, and health concerns.

Speaking during the official handover of the mattresses, SUG President Emmanuel Obo said the deplorable state of hostel beds had become a reality for many students, forcing some to seek alternative sleeping arrangements outside the hostels.

“I was immediately confronted with a reality that many of us have endured for years—the deplorable condition of hostel mattresses across our halls of residence,” Obo said.

“As a proud Malabite who has lived in the hostels since my first year, I understood this challenge not merely as an administrative concern, but as a lived experience shared by countless students.”

He thanked Vice Chancellor Professor Offiong Offiong and the university management for their support, describing the initiative as a starting point for more programs aimed at improving student life.

“The welfare of students must remain the true north of our leadership,” Obo added.

“This administration will continue deploying every available instrument of leadership to implement impactful programs and deliver meaningful projects that positively transform the student community.”

The SUG also confirmed that further interventions are planned to ensure students can live comfortably and safely on campus.