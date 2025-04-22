Cross River varsity shops for new Vice Chancellor

The University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) has officially commenced process for the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor, marking a significant shift in the institutions landscape.

The institution’s search for a Chief Executive follows the appointment of Francisca Bassey as Acting Vice Chancellor by Governor Bassey Otu three months ago, aimed at preventing a leadership vacuum

In a statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Victor Ene, on Tuesday, the university’s Governing Council invited applications from suitably qualified candidates with experience in university administration.

Ene disclosed that interested candidates have a six-week window to apply for the Vice Chancellor position, noting that applicants must not be older than 65 by the time of appointment.

According to the Council Registrar, interested candidates must be full Professors with a minimum of seven years at that rank in a recognized university.

He added that applicants must possess at least 25 scholarly publications in reputable journals, demonstrate international academic linkages, and have a proven track record of academic and administrative leadership.

The statement reads in part, “As the Chief Executive and Academic Officer of the university, the Vice Chancellor is responsible for advising the Governing Council, maintaining discipline, regulating student admissions, and ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of the institution. The position is tenured for a single, non-renewable term of five years.

“Applicants are expected to submit 20 copies of their detailed Curriculum Vitae, a vision statement for the university, and contact information for three referees. All applications must be submitted under confidential cover in sealed envelopes to the Registrar, University of Cross River State, either by hand or courier.

“The Professor should have extensive international reputation and academic linkages. The candidate must possess high academic credentials and outstanding accomplishments in both academic and public life.

“The candidate should be capable of commanding the respect and loyalty of staff, students, and the university’s host community. A minimum of twenty-five (25) scholarly publications in reputable journals is required as of the date of appointment as a Professor. Tenure: The Vice Chancellor shall be appointed for a single term of five (5) years.

“Salary and Conditions of Service: These are as applicable to the post of Vice Chancellor in Nigerian universities and are subject to government stipulations.

“Applicants must submit 20 copies of their comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, including details such as full names, date and place of birth, contact address, email, telephone numbers, marital status, number and ages of children, academic qualifications (with copies of credentials), teaching, research, administrative and management experience, membership of academic and professional bodies, and a personal vision statement for the university.

“Candidates must also provide the names and contact information of three referees who can attest to their academic and managerial competence, as well as their moral character. Referees are expected to send their references directly to the Registrar.

“All applications must be submitted in sealed envelopes, marked confidential, and addressed to the Registrar and Secretary to Council, University of Cross River State. The deadline for submission is six weeks from the date of publication