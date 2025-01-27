Cross River varsity lecturers protest over unpaid wages, others

Academic activities inside the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) have been interrupted after lecturers shelved classes to protest against unpaid allowances by the government.

The protesters were demanding the payment of their 25 percent minimum wage allowance, unpaid allowance and other numerous benefits.

The protest, which took place at the university’s administrative on Monday, saw the lecturers chanting solidarity songs and carrying leaves to express their grievances over the government’s decision pay their wages.

The Protesters along with other State Union Government, also moved to the university Senate chambers chanting solidarity songs.

They criticized the government’s decision to appoint acting vice chancellors instead of a substantive one from the University pool of professors.

Speaking in an interview, a lecturer from the department of mathematics and statistics, who pleaded not to be mentioned disclosed that University workers are demanding compensation benefits which has been pending for several days.

“We are staging this protest because we have not been paid our allowance, our money, new minimum wage, and other benefits.

“They play politics too much, the Governor’s keep appointing acting Vice chancellors instead of a Substantive vice Chancellor from this university, we are tired they should pay us.”

Calls put across to the university registrar, Victor Ene, for comments proved abortive.

The guild gathered that the protest is coming less than 48 hours after the Governor of Cross River State appointed Professor Francisca Bassey, a professor from the University of calabar as the acting Vice Chancellor of the university.