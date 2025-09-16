Cross River varsity educates students on nation building

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), Prof. Francisca Bassey, has urged students to contribute actively to nation-building by embracing peace, hard work, and discipline.

Bassey said that universities were set up not only as centres of knowledge, but also as training grounds for nurturing future leaders for the country.

She stressed that the values students cultivate within the institution would ultimately reflect in the kind of society they help to build.

The Vice Chancellor, who gave the charge yesterday during a visit to the university’s Okuku campus, said the younger generation must begin to see themselves as key stakeholders in building the Nigeria of their dreams.

“As a student, ask yourself, what role can I play in the transformation of the institution to better the nation? How can I contribute my quota towards the transformation of society? How can I be a good example to my colleagues? How can I build the Nigeria of my dream?” she asked.

The Vice Chancellor stressed that every student has a responsibility to be a “light” in their immediate environment, noting that the values cultivated on campus would go a long way in shaping society.

She added that with a willing heart, students can help transform UNICROSS and Nigeria into a better society, irrespective of ethnic or religious differences.

Prof. Bassey assured the university community that management is working hard to improve facilities, including lecture halls, offices, and hostels, to create a more conducive environment for learning. She also commended students for their show of solidarity towards four colleagues recently involved in an auto crash, noting that they were promptly rushed to the hospital by their peers before the arrival of school authorities or family members.

The VC urged lecturers to treat students with care and discipline, seeing them as brothers, sisters, children, and relatives, while also thanking the Cross River State government for its support towards the progress of the institution.

In his remarks, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Dr. Peter Ujong, expressed appreciation for the Vice Chancellor’s visit and pledged that staff and students would continue to uphold diligence and integrity in their pursuit of academic excellence.