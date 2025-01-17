Cross River varsity bans mini-skirt, handless, others on campus

The management of the University of Cross River State has banned students from wearing short skirts, tight clothes, and other indecent dresses that reveal sensitive body parts within the campus.

It stated that the decision to stop students from wearing dresses that do not conform to the school’s standard was to ensure decorum within the academic environment”.

To ensure compliance within the campus, The Guild, during a visit to the institution yesterday, gathered that the school management deployed its security guards to check students’ who flout the orders before gaining entrance into the varsity.

The management announced the decision through an internal circular 454 directed to all students and staff of the University issued by the university registrar, Victor Ene, titled: ‘Poor Attitude Towards Dressing And Grooming In The University Community’.

“The management of the University Of Cross River State has observed with great concern the growing trend of poor dressing and grooming attitudes within the University Community. This trend contrary to the expected norms of decency and modesty has become particularly rampant among students.

“It is noted that students frequently appear in inappropriate attire, which offends the public morally and the decorum expected in an academic environment. Some of these are limited to wearing revealing or excessively light clothing, sagging trousers, skimpy dresses, and crop tops.

“Unkempt grooming unruly beards or extreme hairstyle, inappropriate use of accessories, excessive piercings, body adornment, that are not unacceptable for an academic setting.

“Slippers and bathroom footwear worn to classrooms, administrative offices, or formal events. Transparent, ripped or see-through clothing that exposed undergarments.”

The circular also outlined prescribed dressing and grooming standards, as expected to be worn by the university students.

“The University Community must adhere to an acceptable standard of dressing and grooming which includes modest and formal attire for lectures, official meetings, and events.

“Well-groomed haircut and clean-shaven faces for male students and staff. Appropriate hairstyles for female students and staff that reflect neatness and decorum.

“Footwear that is formal, neat, and suitable for an academic environment, slippers, and bathroom footwear are prohibited in official spaces”.