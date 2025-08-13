Cross River varsity bans celebration after students’ final examination

The management of the University of Cross River State has banned sign out celebration for students and other activities.

According to the management, this is aimed at safeguarding activities that could threaten peace and security during and after examinations.

In a circular issued on Wednesday nby the Acting Registrar, Idim Ekanem, the university noted that students must not engage in reckless convoy driving, spraying of money, pouring water on one another, or flying of colours on the last day of examinations.

The circular also barred the use of mobile phones in examination halls and restricted entry to only assigned invigilators.

It further warned that any student who insults an invigilator or violates the rules guiding examinations would face serious disciplinary action.

“Adherence to these directives will ensure hitch-free examinations as well as guarantee the safety of all in the campuses,” the statement read in part.

According to the management, the measures are aimed at sustaining peace, maintaining order, and safeguarding lives and property within the university community.