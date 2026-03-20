Cross River unveils grassroots sports initiative for talent hunt

The Cross River State Government has unveiled a grassroots sports initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing young talents across the state, with a focus on empowering female athletes and promoting social inclusion.

Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission, Lawrence Etta, disclosed this during the unveiling of the Queen’s Cup in Calabar, describing the programme as a strategic platform to identify emerging talents and build a sustainable pipeline for future competitions.

Etta said the initiative has grown beyond a football tournament into a multi-sport development platform targeting the girl-child and vulnerable groups, including widows and the elderly.

“The Queen’s Cup is not just about winning trophies; it is about discovering talent and creating opportunities, especially for the girl-child, while promoting inclusion and development,” he said.

He added that plans are underway to institutionalise the initiative, with a bill expected to undergo second reading at the Cross River State House of Assembly this March to establish it as a statutory foundation.

While earlier editions focused mainly on football, the next edition will include additional sports, expanding it into a full multi-sport event.

According to Etta, this expansion is designed to serve as a feeder system for regional and national competitions, including the Niger Delta Games and the National Sports Festival.

Participation has also increased, growing from six teams in the inaugural edition to 13 last year, with no fewer than 36 teams expected in the next edition.

Etta noted that the competition remains free, with the state government providing kits and logistical support to encourage wider participation. An online registration system has also been introduced to improve efficiency, allowing athletes and teams to register and submit required documents digitally.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would help uncover hidden talents and position Cross River as a hub for grassroots sports development in Nigeria.