Cross River, UNICEF partner on child nutrition, affordable healthcare, others

The Cross River State Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have partnered to improve the lives of women and children in the state.

The partnership, which was formalized through a two-year work plan from 2025 to 2027, aims to address key development challenges in the state, including child nutrition, affordable healthcare, education, child protection, social policy, and water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, on Thursday the Deputy Governor, Peter Odey, reaffirmed the state government’s 100 percent commitment to implementing the work plan.

He commended UNICEF for its ongoing collaboration with the state, highlighting the shared vision of improving lives through sustainable development initiative.

Odey said: “Since the inception of the current administration, the government has consistently met its obligations regarding counterpart funding without delay, as this administration is anchored on a ‘People First’ mantra.”

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to UNICEF-supported programs, the Acting Governor pledged unwavering cooperation in all intervention areas, ensuring the full execution of planned actions for the holistic development of mothers and children.

Earlier in her remarks, the UNICEF representative, Juliet Chiluwe, commended Governor Bassey Otu led administration, who is currently on a three-week annual leave, for his visionary leadership and strong advocacy for the welfare of women and children in Cross River State.

She described the state’s commitment as a positive step towards enhancing child health and development indices in the region.

Juliet reiterated that the 2025-2027 work plan focuses on Health, Nutrition, Education, Child Protection, Social Policy, and WASH, ensuring impactful interventions that address the most pressing needs of women and children in the state.

The event was attended by the State Commissioner for International Donor Coordination, Dr. Hippolatus Lukpata, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Anthony Effiom, Director of Administration, and other senior government officials.