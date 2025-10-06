Cross River teachers demand 26% budget allocation for education, others

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Cross River State have called on the state government to increase the education sector’s budgetary allocation from the current 15 percent to 26 percent, in line with UNESCO’s recommendation.

According to the teachers, increasing the budget would not only improve the quality of education but also enhance teacher welfare, student performance, and overall development in the sector.

The demand was made by the Chairman of the NUT in the state, Gregory Olayi, during the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration held at the U.J. Esuene Sports Stadium, Calabar on Monday.

Olayi, who commended teachers for their commitment despite challenges, said increased funding would help reposition the education sector for better performance.

He also urged the government to promote qualified teachers to Grade Level 17 and appoint them as permanent secretaries, noting that similar recognition is already being given to teachers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers States.

He further appealed for the prompt release of education funds, recruitment of more teachers in both primary and secondary schools, and regular payment of salaries to primary school teachers.

The NUT boss lamented that the sector is currently facing a shortage of personnel following the transfer of about 200 secondary school teachers and 100 primary school teachers to the mainstream civil service, leaving wide gaps in classroom staffing.

He stressed that addressing these concerns would not only improve teachers’ welfare but also enhance productivity and the overall quality of education in the state.

Responding, Governor Bassey Otu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Stephen Odey, assured teachers of his administration’s commitment to making the teaching profession more attractive.

Odey disclosed that the state government has concluded plans to establish an Education Trust Fund to support teachers and facilitate the ongoing reforms in the sector.

“We are carrying out a radical transformation at the Secondary Education Board that would favour those in the teaching profession,” he said.

The event, which attracted teachers from across the state, featured presentations, awards, and renewed calls for government attention to the welfare and development of educators in Cross River State.