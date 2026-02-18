Cross River targets 1.5m votes for Tinubu re-election

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State have pledged to mobilise at least 1.5 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The resolution was reached during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting in Calabar convened by Governor Bassey Otu, with party chieftains, National Assembly members, and other key stakeholders in attendance.

Among those present were former APC National Women Leader and ex-minister Betta Edu, federal and state lawmakers, party executives, and youth and women leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Otu urged party faithful to intensify grassroots mobilisation across wards and local government areas to secure what he described as a “resounding victory” for President Tinubu in 2027.

Otu reaffirmed the state’s support for the President, highlighting ongoing federal collaborations that have positively impacted infrastructure and other sectors in Cross River.

He said, “APC is one big family. We must unite for our common objective to re-elect President Tinubu. We must not fight ourselves but stand together.”

He also renewed his appeal to the Federal Government to resolve issues relating to the state’s oil wells and restore its full littoral status, stressing that such actions would strengthen Cross River’s economic standing.

Increased federal appointments for indigenes, he added, would further consolidate support and enhance political participation ahead of the next election cycle.

Speaking on the sidelines, Betta Edu called for sustained voter education and inclusive engagement, urging party members to close ranks and avoid internal divisions.

She expressed confidence that the dividends of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda would resonate with residents before the next general elections.

“Our task is clear. We must work collectively, mobilise effectively, and ensure that Cross River delivers overwhelming support for President Tinubu in 2027,” she said.

State lawmakers also pledged to strengthen mobilisation efforts within their constituencies to achieve the 1.5 million vote target.

The stakeholders unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to delivering what they described as a decisive mandate for the President’s re-election bid.