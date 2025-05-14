Cross River sets up diaspora commission to strengthen bilateral ties

The Cross River state Government has inaugurated the Cross River State Diaspora Commission, with the aim of protecting its citizens abroad, and strengthen bilateral ties between the state and other nations.

Aside from that, the commission would be facilitating foreign partnerships, promoting cultural exchange, and attracting direct investment to critical sectors of the state’s economy.

The Commission mandate is also to deepen engagement with Cross Riverians living abroad and position the state for global collaboration.

During the ceremony held on Wednesday at the Governor’s temporary office in Calabar, the State Governor, Bassey Otu, stressed that through the commission, the government aim at leveraging the skills, influence, and investments of the state’s diaspora community to boost socio-economic development.

Otu, who underscored the significance of the new commission in aligning Cross River with global opportunities through its citizens abroad, said: “I welcome and congratulate you all. You have an important job to do: Manage our people in the diaspora and build the image of Cross River on a global scale. The task is crucial, and I encourage you to give it your best shot. We expect you to start work immediately and build on the foundation we have laid”.

The Vice Chairman and CEO of the State Planning Commission, Dr. Bong Duke, hailed the inauguration as the fruition of months of strategic planning and legislative vetting.

“I feel fulfilled today. We’ve worked hard to bring this vision to life, and I’m confident that this team will deliver,” Duke said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Commission, Esu Okor, pledged to uphold the confidence reposed in the members and revealed that the team is already in active discussions with international stakeholders.

“We are grateful to His Excellency for giving us this platform to contribute our quota to the growth of our beloved state. We are already in talks with diaspora partners to attract investments to Cross River. We will not fail,” Okor assured.

The full list of inaugurated members includes: Otu Esu Okor (Chairman), Elizabeth Greene (Secretary), Eyobong Ita, Douglas Agba, Maggie Inde, Emily Madueke, Anita Pascal, Barbara Eta, and Dr. Ignatius Oli.