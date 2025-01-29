Cross River residents demand probe on N100M NDDC Christmas Bonus

Worried by the controversies trailing the N100 million Christmas bonus, residents of Cross River State have demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged mismanagement of the fund set aside by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to empower indigents across the state.

The controversy surrounds the distribution of the funds, which were intended to benefit 50 groups across the State with ₦2 million each.

The Cross River State Representative in NDDC, Orok Duke, had denied involvement in a list circulating online, which purportedly names beneficiaries of the NDDC Christmas Bonus.

Instead, he accused a lawmaker, Asuquo Ekpenyong, of hijacking the project and taking control of the funds without consultation.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, the Niger Delta Activists Forum (NDAF) condemned the alleged mismanagement of funds, requesting the resignation of Hon. Orok Duke and an immediate investigation into the matter.

The NDAF, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Paul Ajie, and Secretary, Ogar Oko, accused Hon. Duke of indulging in acts of greed and self-aggrandizement by funneling public resources to fictitious groups and cronies within his local government area.

The group listed “Tinkoriko Women” and “Tinkoriko Calabar Heritage” as examples of fictitious groups that received funds, while legitimate organizations were marginalized.

“The Niger Delta Activists Forum (NDAF) strongly condemns the despicable and unethical conduct of Hon. Orok Duke, the Commissioner representing Cross River State in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), over the mismanagement of the N100 million Christmas largesse meant for equitable distribution to civil society groups, youth organizations, and other stakeholders across the three senatorial districts of Cross River State.

“Instead of ensuring the fair and transparent allocation of these funds, Hon. Duke chose to indulge in acts of greed and self-aggrandizement by funneling public resources to fictitious groups and cronies within his local government area. Groups such as “Tinkoriko Women” and “Tinkoriko Calabar Heritage,” whose contributions to the socio-political, cultural, and economic development of the state are nonexistent, were prioritized over legitimate and impactful organizations.

“The blatant marginalization of credible groups, such as our esteemed Niger Delta Activists Forum (NDAF), which has consistently advocated for the welfare of Cross River State through numerous agitations and landmark achievements—including the historic protests that led to the awarding of the total reconstruction of the Odukpani/Itu Highway—is a grave injustice. This selective and dishonest allocation of funds is an act of outright corruption, greed, and disservice to humanity.

“Hon. Orok Duke’s actions betray the trust of the people of Cross River State and undermine the very essence of the NDDC’s mandate, which is to foster equity and development across the Niger Delta region.

“We, the Niger Delta Activists Forum (NDAF), demand the following with immediate effect

Hon. Orok Duke must ensure the immediate redistribution of the N100 million largesse in a fair and transparent manner across the three senatorial districts, prioritizing credible groups that have demonstrated impact and commitment to the development of Cross River State.

“Resignation Hon. Duke must resign from his position as Commissioner in the NDDC for betraying public trust and demonstrating gross incompetence and partiality in the discharge of his duties.

” Investigation and Accountability: We call on the relevant anti-corruption agencies and the leadership of the NDDC to investigate this act of financial impropriety and ensure that Hon. Duke and all complicit individuals are held accountable.

“The Niger Delta Activists Forum (NDAF) will not stand idly by while such acts of injustice and corruption are perpetuated. We remain committed to holding public officials accountable and ensuring that the resources meant for the collective good of the people are utilized equitably and responsibly.

“This is not just a call for justice—it is a call for the restoration of the dignity and integrity of Cross River State. The people of this state deserve better, and we will not relent until justice is served.”- The statement reads.