Cross River re-absorbs retired teachers to boost education standard

As part of measures to boost the standard of education in Cross River State, the Government has started reabsorbing retired teachers into the service, to address the shortage in manpower.

The move by the government was to allow experienced educators continue serving in the state’s education sector, contributing their many years of training and experience to the state’s development.

As learnt, the review of the retirement policy was to ensure smooth leadership transitions in schools.

The decision was announced through a circular (No. 3/2026) signed by the State Head of Service, Orok Bassey, on Friday, clarifying that the extension is optional.

It noted that teachers who wish to benefit from the policy must relinquish any administrative positions, including headship of schools.

The circular, titled “Amendment of Circular No: 1/2023 – Approval for Revised Retirement Age and Years of Service for Teachers in the Cross River State Public Service”, was approved by Governor Bassey Otu to address concerns of stagnation in leadership roles.

“Any Head of School who attains the mandatory retirement age of 60 years or 35 years in service and desires to benefit from the approved elongation of service shall relinquish the position of headship.

“Such officers shall be redeployed to other teaching or administrative duties within the school system, as determined by the relevant education authority,”-the circular stated.

The government said the amendment is intended to ensure effective leadership succession in schools while still retaining the wealth of experience of senior teachers.

The circular, which takes effect from August 1, 2026, was addressed to all key government offices, education boards, and school administrators.