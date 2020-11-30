Cross River Police nabs 52yrs-old gunrunner

The Cross River State Police Command has disclosed that has arrested 52-year-old man suspected gunrunner as part of its commitment to rid the state off criminal activities and criminal elements.

It explained that the suspect identified as Cyprian Mbe, was arrested by officers in connection with alleged alleged arms supplies and promotion of native wars in the state.

Confirming the arrest, the State Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said that the suspect was arrested in Bendeghe in Etung Local Government Area of the state by Etung Division patrol team on a routine stop and search operation.

Briefing newsmen in Calabar on Monday, the police boss said that Mbe had been on the police wanted list after he was established as a kingpin in gunrunning chain and alleged promoter of native wars in Etung LGA.

“During a stop and search by the Etung Divisional Patrol team, one Cyprian Mbe, a native of Bashia Village in Boki LGA was intercepted with 299 live cartridges concealed in a black bag. He is a suspected gun runner and promoter of native war

“We are still investigating to get more information about his dealings and he would be charged to court immediately we conclude,” Jimoh said,