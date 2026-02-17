Cross River police investigate ex-lawmaker over N4m grazing deal

The Cross River State Police Command has launched an investigation into allegations that a former lawmaker, Godwin Edet, collected N4 million from cattle rearers to allow open grazing in Odukpani Local Government Area.

The allegation reportedly emerged during a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the police to address the ongoing farmer-herder crisis in the council area.

Residents of several affected communities, including Ntan Obu, Ukwa Eburutu, Okoyong, Atan Okoyong, Inua Akpa, Okurikang, and Eniong Abatim, had earlier raised concerns over the destruction of farmlands by herders.

During a live phone-in programme on HIT 95.9 FM in Calabar yesterday, villagers accused herders of grazing cattle on cultivated lands and allegedly intimidating farmers with firearms.

“These cows have ravaged nearby farms, and when villagers protest, the herders intimidate them with guns,” one caller said.

In response, the Commissioner of Police in the state directed the Divisional Police Officer in Odukpani to convene a stakeholders’ meeting aimed at restoring calm and preventing further breakdown of law and order.

According to a report of the meeting made available to journalists on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Eitokpah, the police received complaints about farm destruction by cattle and heard responses from representatives of the cattle rearers.

The report also highlighted the allegation against the former lawmaker regarding the collection of N4 million to permit grazing in the area.

The clan head was instructed to report to the police station with the concerned parties for clarification but had not complied as of the time of filing the report.

The police advised all parties to maintain peace and channel grievances through lawful means to prevent escalation of the crisis.

Efforts to reach the former lawmaker for comment were unsuccessful as of press time.