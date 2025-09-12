Cross River PDP swears in 20-man congress planning committee

The Cross River chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sworn in a 20-man planning committee to oversee the party’s upcoming state congress in the state.

The committee, chaired by former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, has Helen Bocco as Secretary, Prof. Walter Mboto, Prof. Tom Ogar, Fred Osim, Mike Aniah, Francis Anom, Victor Edim, and Paul Ebiala as members.

Other members were Dr. Ivon Ettah, Ina Ibor, Ayuk Ntui, Edet Asuquo, Kingsley Ndem, Itam Abang, Donatus Etim, Jimmy Aninegeh, and others.

The party’s chairman, Venatius Ikem, after inaugurating the committee on Friday, emphasized that the committee’s primary responsibility is to plan the upcoming congress and not the elections.

He stressed that it is the place of the National Working Committee (NWC) to form the election committee that will handle the planning and conduct of the elections, which is a part of the Congress.

He expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a successful and hitch-free congress, citing the caliber of individuals appointed.

The state chairman urged party members to focus on unity and rebuilding the party at the subnational level, rather than being distracted by issues at the national level.

The Chairman of the Congress planning Committee, Professor Zana Akpagu, in his acceptance speech, pledged the committee’s commitment to serving the party with responsibility, determination, and passion.

“These individuals are men of capacity and integrity. We understand that our job is crucial, and understand that what we put out can make or mar this party, so I can assure you that we are going to give our all to this,” he stated.

He called for unity, peace, and harmony within the party, emphasizing the importance of rebuilding and providing a viable alternative to the ruling party.