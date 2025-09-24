Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has drawn the line on nepotism, declaring that public offices will no longer be treated like inherited property, but will instead be open to all qualified citizens.

According to Otu, his administration is committed to fairness, inclusiveness, and transparency in appointments, with a focus on competence and equal opportunity for all qualified citizens.

Otu made this known on Wednesday in Calabar while addressing ex-agitators and farmers who had just completed training in innovative farming.

He said that past appointments were often dominated by nominees from the same families, a development he described as unfair and against the spirit of his people-focused government.

“We’re going to do more political appointments. But I had serious issues with previous appointments. The committee saddled with nominating names would mostly nominate their family members,” the governor said.

The governor stressed that future appointments would be spread across all wards and local government areas to ensure every community is represented. He revealed that new appointments will begin next month and will be drawn from lists submitted from the 196 wards in the state.

“Appointments are not privileges for a few families; they are opportunities for service, and every Cross Riverian deserves a chance. Henceforth, I’ll move around the local government areas and their wards where I shall hold town hall meetings where each ward will submit their lists for appointments. Nobody will be allowed to bring only their family members for appointments,” Otu explained.

He added that his administration will personally oversee the process to prevent political offices from becoming family inheritances.

“This government belongs to all of us, not to a select group. I will not sit back and watch positions become family inheritances,” the governor declared.

Otu reaffirmed his administration’s pledge to operate on principles of fairness, equity, and transparency, assuring Cross Riverians that every ward and community will feel represented in the affairs of government.