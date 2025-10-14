Cross River monarchs advocate strict enforcement on boundary accords

Traditional rulers in Cross River State have called on the state government to ensure the strict enforcement of existing peace and boundary accords among communities, following renewed tensions over disputed land in Biase Local Government Area.

The monarchs, under the Biakpan Traditional Rulers Council, alleged that repeated violations of peace agreements by some communities had led to loss of lives and property, threatening long-standing peace efforts in the area.

At a press briefing in Calabar on Tuesday, the Council’s spokesperson, Obu Enang, speaking on behalf of the group, said the time had come for the government and security agencies to take firm action against those flouting boundary resolutions.

“Our people have suffered continuous attacks despite peace accords and court judgments that clearly define community boundaries. We are appealing to Governor Bassey Otu to enforce existing agreements and bring lasting peace to Biase,” Enang said.

Enang accused the neighbouring Etono II community of renewed encroachment and attacks on Biakpan land, including the alleged destruction of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star cathedral at New Jerusalem, Biakpan.

He explained that the dispute over the boundary between the two communities had lingered for decades, despite several interventions and rulings, including a 1996 Supreme Court judgment that upheld Biakpan’s ownership of the contested area.

“We have obeyed every lawful process and signed peace pacts in good faith, yet the attacks persist. The government must act decisively to protect lives and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

The monarchs also commended Governor Otu’s ongoing efforts toward peacebuilding across the state but appealed for more proactive enforcement by security agencies to prevent further hostilities.

“We stand for peace, but peace without justice is not sustainable. We therefore urge the government to compel all parties to respect boundary accords already signed under the supervision of relevant authorities,” Enang added.

Meanwhile, the Etono II community has dismissed the monarchs’ claims as “false and baseless,” insisting it had remained committed to the peace process since the signing of the May 18, 2025 ceasefire agreement facilitated by the Biase Local Government Council and security agencies.

In a statement signed by the Concerned People of Etono II Community, the group accused Biakpan of being the aggressor and violating peace accords through repeated invasions.

“It is dishonest for Biakpan people, who have attacked our community multiple times, to accuse us of encroachment,” the statement read.

“We have consistently complied with government directives and shown restraint, even in the face of provocation.”

The group reaffirmed its faith in the government to deliver justice and lasting peace, urging all parties to desist from spreading falsehoods that could inflame tensions.

“Etono II seeks peace, not conflict, but peace must rest on truth and fairness,” it added.