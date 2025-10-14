Cross River may ban house agents for inflating rents

The Cross River State House of Assembly has threatened to ban housing agents in Calabar and other parts of the state over their alleged role in arbitrarily inflating rent prices and exacerbating the cost of living for residents.

The lawmakers said the move became necessary following growing complaints that agents were exploiting tenants by collecting multiple fees and charging excessive commissions, arguing that such actions have made decent housing increasingly unaffordable, especially for low-income earners in Calabar and other urban centres.

This resolution was reached during plenary on Tuesday, following a motion raised by the member representing Abi State Constituency, Davies Etta, under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

Etta expressed concern over what he described as “unreasonable, unprovoked, and economically destabilizing” rent increases across Calabar and its environs, blaming landlords and property agents for exploiting tenants amid the current economic hardship.

According to him, many residents have cried out as landlords, often acting on the advice of housing agents—now charge exorbitant rents even on old and dilapidated buildings.

“A self-contained apartment on Marian Road now costs as much as ₦1.5 million per year, while in Calabar South, a one-bedroom flat goes for between ₦800,000 and ₦1 million. In areas like Parliamentary Extension, E1, State Housing, and CICC, tenants are being charged up to ₦2 million or more,” Etta said.

He lamented that some landlords now demand two years’ rent upfront and issue immediate eviction notices to tenants unable to comply, calling the practice “heartless and socially dangerous.”

Etta urged the Assembly to enact a law to regulate property rental and leasing, create balance between landlords and tenants, and empower the Ministry of Housing to monitor rent practices across the state.

In their contributions, several lawmakers decried the activities of housing agents, accusing them of manipulating the property market for selfish gain.

Standley Nsemo (Calabar Municipality) described agents as “middlemen profiting from people’s suffering,” calling for their total regulation or outright ban.

Francis Ogban (Biase) linked the rent surge to rising crime rates, while Omang Omang (Bekwarra) said the welfare of Crossriverians must remain the government’s top priority.

Ashakia Pius (Obanliku) went further, demanding the abolition of housing agents entirely, stressing that their involvement has pushed rent prices beyond the reach of ordinary citizens.

Responding, Speaker of the House, Elvert Ayambem, commended the motion as “timely and people-centered.” He assured that the 10th Assembly would not hesitate to take legislative action to protect tenants from exploitation and ensure fairness in the housing sector.

“This Assembly belongs to the people. We will continue to stand with them to create balance, fairness, and affordability in housing across Cross River State,” Ayambem said.