Cross River man kills lover over cheating

A 35-year-old man, Malime Ejor, has been accused of killing his 26-year-old girlfriend, Moshie Igu, over suspected infidelity in Nwang Village, Ekajuk community, Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday at about 6:00 a.m., has sparked outrage among residents, who are calling for justice and stronger measures against domestic violence in the area.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect allegedly attacked the victim with a machete following a heated argument over accusations of cheating. A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said attempts to rescue the victim were unsuccessful.

“We heard shouting and rushed to the scene, but before we could intervene, he was already attacking her with a machete. It was a terrible sight,” the source said.

The resident added that youths in the community later overpowered the suspect and handed him over to security operatives.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the spokesperson for the Cross River State Police Command, Sunday Eitokpah, said the suspect is in custody and that investigations are ongoing.

“The suspect is currently in custody, and a full investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Eitokpah said.

He added that police operatives responded promptly and rescued the suspect from a mob that attempted to lynch him.

“The suspect was apprehended and rescued from attempted mob action by angry youths. He remains in custody for his safety and for ongoing investigation,” he stated.

Eitokpah further disclosed that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough handling.

Meanwhile, the victim’s remains have yet to be deposited at the General Hospital mortuary in Ogoja, as arrangements are still being finalised.