Cross River magistrates set conditions to resume court duties

Magistrates in Cross River State have outlined new conditions that must be met by the state government before they resume court sittings, escalating the ongoing indefinite strike by the lower judiciary.

The decision was reached at the end of an emergency meeting held on February 11, 2026, at the Chief Magistrates’ Court Complex, Moore Road, Calabar, according to the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN), Cross River State chapter.

In a communiqué jointly signed by the association’s Chairman, Godwin Onah, and General Secretary, Solomon Abuo, and addressed to Governor Bassey Otu through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the magistrates demanded improved welfare packages, official vehicles, accommodation allowances and urgent renovation of courts across the state

The association insisted that the recent upward review of monthly imprest from N15,000 to N100,000 must take effect from January 2026. While appreciating the government for approving the increase, the communiqué stated:

“The implementation should commence immediately and be subjected to annual upward review to reflect prevailing economic realities.”

The magistrates further directed that the imprest be paid into the account of MAN, Cross River State chapter.

Regarding official vehicles, the association rejected the government’s proposal to supply 15 vehicles in the first phase by the end of March 2026 as inadequate. They demanded that 74 vehicles be purchased and delivered on or before May 31, 2026.

“In the alternative, 37 vehicles should be delivered on or before March 31, 2026, while the remaining 37 be supplied on or before June 30, 2026,” the communiqué added.

The magistrates also requested a wardrobe allowance of N500,000 per annum for each magistrate, effective January 2026. Pending the construction or allocation of official quarters, they demanded an annual accommodation allowance of N2 million per judicial officer, citing cases of eviction from rented apartments.

“It is disheartening that magistrates are exposed to embarrassment and eviction due to lack of proper accommodation support,” the association stated.

The body further called for the immediate renovation of dilapidated magistrate courts, describing some facilities as unfit for judicial proceedings.

On burial assistance for two deceased magistrates, the association acknowledged the government’s promise to release funds on or before February 13, 2026, expressing appreciation for the commitment.

The magistrates maintained that court activities would remain suspended until the state government addresses the outlined demands. The strike has stalled proceedings in magistrate courts across the state, affecting both criminal and civil cases at the grassroots level.

Efforts to obtain an official reaction from the state Ministry of Justice were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.