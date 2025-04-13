Cross River LP begins reconciliation after supreme court judgement

The Labour Party in Cross River State has commenced reconciliation and stakeholder engagements in the wake of the landmark Supreme Court judgment that ended the prolonged leadership tussle within the party.

The ruling, delivered on April 4, 2025, put to rest the internal crisis that had fractured the LP, nullifying the appeal court’s earlier recognition of Julius Abure as National Chairman.

Describing the court’s verdict as a triumph of democracy and constitutionalism, the Cross River chapter of the party hailed the five-member Supreme Court panel for upholding the rule of law and restoring internal order.

The chapter reaffirmed its loyalty to the acting national leadership led by Nenadi Usman, and reiterated its commitment to rebuilding the party’s structures from the grassroots up.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Amawu Cletus State Publicity Secretary of the LP Interim Committee in Cross River disclosed that consultations with party stakeholders have begun across the State.

He noted the engagements are expected to culminate in the announcement of a timetable for congresses at the polling unit, ward, and chapter levels, after a wide-ranging consultations by the national body.

” The Supreme Court’s judgment is a resounding victory for democracy, the rule of law, and party constitutionalism. The impunity and abuse of process championed by Barr. Julius Abure and his group have been roundly rejected. “Roma locuta, causa finita est”—Rome has spoken, and the matter is settled. However, the contemptuous response by Obiora Ifoh on Abure’s behalf post-judgment is not only laughable but a dangerous precedent that reflects the desperation of certain political actors to defy both logic and legality. As far as we are concerned, “It is finished!

“In Cross River State, we align ourselves with the position of the Acting National Chairperson, Senator Nenadi E. Usman, PhD, who rightly described the ruling as one of “no victor, no vanquished,” urging all members to unite in purpose and vision to rebuild the Party.

‘Her sentiments were echoed by the Acting National Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, who stated:

“This historic ruling is not only a victory for the Labour Party, but also for the Nigerian people and our democracy. It affirms that the rule of law will always be upheld. We now have an opportunity to rebuild Nigeria’s democracy and strengthen our Party, which remains the political party of choice for millions of Nigerians.

“We in Cross River State view this ruling as the beginning of a new dawn—not only for the Labour Party but also for the supremacy of democratic principles over tyranny, conspiracy, and greed. This is a time for sober reflection, a time to take stock and build lasting structures. We call on well-meaning democrats and patriots to join us in celebrating justice and the triumph of the rule of law over impunity.

“As a Party founded on integrity, justice, and the will of the people, we in Cross River stand firmly with the National Leadership led by Senator Nenadi E. Usman and millions of Nigerians who envision a transparent, accountable, and responsive government.

“The decision of the Apex Court further affirms the judiciary’s resolve to uphold justice. While the judgment may have been passed, the voices of the people and the Labour Party faithful grow even louder and stronger.

“This ruling marks a new dawn—not just for the Labour Party, but for democratic integrity in Nigeria,” said Comrade Amawu Cletus Albert Amawu, the “It is a time for sober reflection and for party members to come together and build lasting, people-driven political structures.”/

“We are determined to unify the party and strengthen our grassroots presence, Our mission is clear: to mobilize our people, reaffirm our values, and prepare for the tasks ahead.”-It reads in part.

In the coming days, the Labour Party in Cross River is expected to hold a media briefing to outline its roadmap for congresses and reaffirm its commitment to transparent and democratic processes.