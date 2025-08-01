Cross River LG chairmen endorse Otu’s re-election bid

The Forum of Vice Chairmen across the 18 local government areas of Cross River State has thrown their weight behind Governor Bassey Otu, endorsing him for re-election in the upcoming gubernatorial poll.

The forum attributed the Otu-led administration’s remarkable achievements in infrastructure development, economic revitalization, and grassroots empowerment as reasons for endorsing him for a second term in office.

Speaking during a press conference held yesterday in Ogoja Local Government Area, the Chairman of the Forum and Vice Chairman of Bakassi LGA, Christina Eso, noted that giving the governor a chance to retain his seat in the coming election would allow him to finish what he started.

Eso, who praised the governor’s leadership style, stated that since assuming office in 2023, Otu has been people-centered, inclusive, and transformational.

“In a very special way, we wish to commend His Excellency, Governor Bassey Edet Otu, for his outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to the progress and development of our great state.

“From economic reforms to agricultural revival, from peace-building to infrastructural expansion, his government has redefined governance and placed the people at the center of every policy,” Eso stated.

According to the former vice chairman, several milestone projects have been executed under the Otu-led administration, including the construction and rehabilitation of roads across the three senatorial districts, improved funding for healthcare and education, and the empowerment of local government councils through direct intervention and capacity-building.

Highlighting key achievements within the past two years, she outlined the prompt payment of salaries and pensions, massive recruitment into the civil service, and strategic appointments among others as reasons to endorse the governor.

Eso also applauded the governor for donating official vehicles to all Vice Chairmen in the state, a gesture she described as “historic and indelible in the annals of local governance.”

“Today, we gather not just as political leaders or party loyalists, but as proud sons and daughters of Cross River State who have witnessed the rebirth of good governance under the able leadership of His Excellency,” she added.

“With a heart full of gratitude and a voice echoing the collective will of grassroots leaders, we publicly endorse and wholeheartedly support Governor Otu’s re-election bid.”

A motion to pass a vote of confidence on Governor Otu and his deputy, Peter Odey, was moved by the Vice Chairman of Biase LGA, Ekuma Ngwu, and seconded by Joseph Ukata of Abi LGA.

In a vote of thanks, the Vice Chairman of Yakurr LGA, God’s-lifted Keppy, emphasized that Otu remains the only Nigerian governor who has deliberately empowered Vice Chairmen with functional responsibilities, thereby deepening leadership at the grassroots.

“Under your leadership, Cross River is gradually reclaiming its place as an agricultural giant,” Keppy said.

“We, the Vice Chairmen, can boldly testify that this administration has restored autonomy, dignity, and effectiveness to local government councils. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve meaningfully.”