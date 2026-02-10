Cross River LG chairman suspends two aides for undermining policies

The Chairman of Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State, Etim Asido, has suspended two aides for actions described as capable of undermining the policies, integrity and image of his administration.

The affected aides were Kelvin Bassey Okon, a non-statutory appointee, and Okon Ekpo, the Personal Assistant to the Council Secretary.

The two aides were suspended indefinitely after they were discovered to have been allegedly working against the council chairman’s policies and programmes for the council.

In a statement issued by the council on Monday said the decision followed their involvement in social media videos which were considered “unbecoming, degrading and contrary to their oath of office and the expected standards of public servants.”

According to the statement, “the conduct of the affected aides is inconsistent with the values of professionalism, discipline and integrity upheld by this administration and is capable of undermining government policies.”

The council added that the suspension was part of efforts to maintain ethical standards and restore public confidence in governance at the local government level.

“The action underscores the commitment of the administration to upholding integrity and professionalism in public service,” the statement said.

It further warned that the local government would not tolerate actions by its officials that could bring the council into disrepute or contradict its policy direction.

The suspended aides are expected to remain off duty pending further directives from the appropriate authorities.