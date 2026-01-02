Cross River LG boss sacks revenue team over poor performance

Amid growing concerns over revenue leakages, inefficiency and alleged sharp practices in local government revenue collection, the Chairman of Calabar Municipal Council, James Anam, has sacked all revenue management committees operating within the local government area.

The move, the council said, is aimed at restructuring the revenue administration system and improving internally generated revenue.

The decision was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the chairman, Oqua Etim. According to the statement, the dissolution took effect from Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

“The Chairman has approved the dissolution of all revenue management committees operating within Calabar Municipal Council with effect from December 31, 2025,” the statement read.

It added that the action was taken “in line with the administration’s resolve to restore efficiency, transparency and accountability in the collection and management of council revenue.”

The statement further directed that “all officials of the dissolved committees are to immediately hand over all council documents, records and properties in their possession to the Revenue Officer.”

In a bid to stabilise revenue collection and improve performance, Anam also approved the constitution of a 13-member Revenue Mobilisation Committee to oversee revenue matters across the municipality.

According to the statement, Divine Edim was appointed Chairman of the committee, while the Supervisor for Finance and Internal Affairs, Henry Okon, will serve as Alternate Chairman. The Director of Finance and Supplies, Effiom Ephraim, was named Secretary.

Other members of the committee include the Supervisor for Humanitarian and Social Welfare, Francis Effiom; the Special Assistant on Revenue, Ekeng Duke; Otu Ita; Arit Effiom; the Revenue Officer, Shedrack Ikpeme; Ignatius Okon; Ntete Ita; Etim Okon; Ekpenyong Iso; and Nsikak Ekpo.

The statement reaffirmed the council’s commitment to blocking revenue leakages, strengthening accountability and rebuilding public confidence in local government administration.