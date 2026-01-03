Cross River LG boss resigns from APC ahead 2027

The Vice Chairman of Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State, Emmanuel Idi has resigned from the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Emmanuel announced his resignation in a letter dated December 31, 2025, addressed to the Chairman of APC, Ogoja Urban Ward II, Abakpa, copies of which were made available to journalists.

In the letter, the vice chairman declared his immediate withdrawal from the ruling party, bringing to an end his association with the APC at both the ward and local government levels.

He disclosed that the decision was not his first attempt to leave the party, recalling that he had earlier submitted a resignation letter dated June 24, 2025, which was rejected by the party’s leadership at the state level.

Although Emmanuel did not state the reasons for his latest decision, he described the move as deliberate and final, signalling a clear break from the ruling party.

He, however, expressed appreciation to the party’s leadership at the ward level for the cooperation and support he received during his time in the APC, while wishing the party success in managing its internal affairs.

The development comes amid increasing political realignments within local government structures in Cross River State as politicians begin early positioning ahead of the 2027 elections.