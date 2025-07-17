Cross River LG boss promises repairs on abandon public facilities

The Acting Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area in Cross River State, Odama Egbung, has pledged to begin repairs on several public facilities abandoned by the previous administration in the area.

Egbung made the commitment during a recent inspection tour, where he emphasized the urgent need to restore critical infrastructure and ensure that public assets are put to effective use for the benefit of the people.

The chairman, who recently assumed office, commenced a comprehensive inspection tour of key assets under the council’s care, many of which have suffered years of neglect and underutilization.

The inspection, which took place yesterday, covered the Council Legislative Block, Staff Quarters, Brick Factory, Youth Resource Centre, Civic Centre, Sports Pavilion, Education Authority Complex, and the Ugidi Market.

Accompanied by top council functionaries including the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA), Anthony Ede; the Secretary of Council, Innocent Oshie; the Director of Works, Egim Inyiokwe; and other senior officials, Egbung expressed deep concern over the state of decay in several public structures.

At the legislative block, which houses the chamber and councillors’ offices, the chairman noted the poor condition of the facilities.

He directed the Department of Works to immediately commence fixing broken doors, replacing missing locks, and installing a fully functional toilet.

“Our councillors cannot be expected to work effectively under these conditions. This building is supposed to reflect the integrity of our legislative process, and we must restore its dignity,” the chairman said.

While the chairman’s lodge and Local Government staff quarters have reportedly been converted into a Christian Corpers Fellowship House, other quarters have been left unoccupied and overrun by vegetation.

Egbung ordered a technical evaluation and cost analysis for the rehabilitation of the buildings, stressing the need to salvage the assets from complete ruin.

“This factory had potential,” the chairman lamented. “We must investigate the causes of this collapse and reposition it for the benefit of our people.”

The team also toured the Youth Resource/Civic Centre and the Sports Pavilion, where Egbung called for the immediate revival of recreational and sporting activities, especially for young people.

He emphasized the importance of such facilities in curbing youth restiveness and promoting community engagement.

The final leg of the tour took the delegation to the Ugidi Market, where the chairman was briefed on traffic challenges caused by poor planning around the motor park. He ordered the expansion of vehicle space and called for a proper drainage system to tackle flooding around the busy New Junction axis.

“Our markets are the lifeline of local commerce, we cannot afford a situation where poor planning hinders both traders and motorists. A well-designed drainage system is not just desirable, it is non-negotiable,” he added.