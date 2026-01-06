Cross River LG bans public gathering over insecurity

In a move aimed at curbing insecurity and protecting lives, the Chairman of Ogoja Local Government Council in Cross River State, Chris Agbeh, has prohibited public gatherings across the area.

According to the council, the ban takes immediate effect and will remain in force until the security situation improves, warning that violators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Although no specific security incident was cited, a Public Service Announcement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Sonnie Okem, said the decision was taken as a proactive measure to safeguard lives and property.

The statement explained that all public gatherings within Ogoja Local Government Area have been suspended, except with prior approval from the Executive Chairman of the council.

The council warned that any individual or group found violating the directive would be prosecuted in line with existing laws.

“The measure is in the interest of public order and safety,” the statement said, urging residents to cooperate with authorities to ensure peace and stability in the area.