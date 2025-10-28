Cross River lecturers endorse Tinubu, Gov. Otu for second term

A coalition of lecturers from tertiary institutions across Cross River State, operating under the Coalition of Concerned Academics (COCA), has formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Bassey Otu for a second term in office.

The group cited “verifiable indices of transformation and leadership excellence” as the basis for their endorsement of both leaders for re-election.

In a communiqué issued during a press briefing at the College of Health Technology in Calabar on Tuesday the group coordinator John Eteng said its decision followed a “critical and dispassionate evaluation” of the performance and leadership trajectory of both administrations over the past 29 months.

‘Our endorsement is neither partisan nor sentimental but anchored on empirical evidence, intellectual assessment, and a steadfast commitment to progressive governance — the very ideals that define both leaders,” the communiqué stated.

The academics lauded Governor Otu for what they described as governance rooted in vision and prudence, guided by his People-First Agenda, which they said has restored public trust, strengthened institutions, and redefined leadership as service.

They also applauded the Otu administration for spearheading what they termed an educational and human capital renaissance, citing the rehabilitation and modernization of public schools, improved teacher welfare, introduction of ICT-driven pedagogy, revitalization of the state library, and transformation of the College of Education, Akamkpa, into a University of Education and Entrepreneurship.

According to the communiqué, the governor’s infrastructural renewal drive has reconnected communities and revived economic activities across the state. It listed notable projects such as the rehabilitation of the Tinapa–Creek Town Road, reconstruction of the Parliamentary Extension and Technical College Roundabout Road, remodeling of the State Library Complex, renovation of the Governor’s Office and Government House, and installation of traffic lights across major junctions in Calabar metropolis.

On aviation, the lecturers commended Governor Otu’s partnership with Canadian and U.S. firms, which led to the acquisition of four aircraft now operating under ValueJet and Aero, describing it as a bold step toward restoring Cross River’s “Destination State” status.

The communiqué also noted that Cross River has enjoyed relative peace and stability under Otu’s leadership, attributing it to effective security coordination and inclusive governance that has fostered civic cohesion and social harmony.

On national policies, COCA hailed President Tinubu for exempting tertiary institution staff from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), allowing universities and colleges to manage their payrolls independently through the GIFMIS platform — a move they described as a “triumph of reason over rigidity.”

They equally applauded the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which they said is “a beacon of hope for Nigerian students long shackled by financial constraints,” ensuring that no student is denied access to higher education due to lack of means.

The group further commended the Cross River Social Investment Programme (CRSIP) launched by Governor Otu, describing it as “a bold leap toward inclusive welfare governance and development with a human face.”

“As scholars and citizens committed to truth, justice, and national progress, we affirm that continuity of the Otu–Tinubu leadership is indispensable for consolidating the foundations of education, infrastructure, aviation, social investment, and economic diversification already laid,” the communiqué added.

COCA concluded by passing a vote of confidence in both leaders, stating that their re-election in 2027 “is not merely a political necessity but a moral imperative for continuity, stability, and sustainable development.”