Cross River lawmakers suspend LG chairman over misappropriation, others

The Cross River State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area, Theresa Ushie, for a period of 90 days after being accused of engaging in practices that were against the ethics of her office.

Ushie’s suspension follows a petition by members of the Bekwarra Legislative Council, alleging abuse of office, misappropriation of funds, and other misconducts.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, was carried out in accordance with Section 14(3) of the Cross River State Local Government Law.

During the plenary yesterday, the Assembly considered and upheld the impeachment notice submitted by eight out of ten councilors from the Bekwarra Legislative Council.

The petition, dated May 19, 2025, accused Ushie of financial misappropriation, administrative high-handedness, and gross abuse of power, alleging that she had consistently undermined due process and the rule of law in the discharge of her duties.

In a resolution passed on the floor of the House, the Assembly directed that Ushie step aside for 90 days to allow for an independent investigation into the allegations without interference.

Furthermore, the House directed the Vice Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area, Egbung Odama, to immediately assume office as Acting Chairman for the duration of the suspension. His mandate includes ensuring stability and the effective running of the council.

The Speaker of the House, Elvert Ayambem, who presided over the session, stated that the Assembly’s action was driven by a commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance at the grassroots level.

“We are a very committed assembly, a people-first assembly with a people’s-first mantra. We are committed to upholding the principles of the rule of law, living within that rule of engagement,” he said.

He charged the House committees on Judiciary and Public Petitions to commence a thorough investigation into the allegations and report their findings within the suspension window.

Calls placed to the suspended Local Government chairman went unanswered, and were unreturned as of press time.