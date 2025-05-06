Cross River lawmakers suspend house leader over alleged incompetence

The leadership of the Yala Local Government Legislative Council in Cross River State was thrown into turmoil after members of the 7th Legislative Assembly passed a vote of no confidence in the house leader, Mary Eje, resulting in her immediate suspension.

Citing alleged incompetence, ineptitude, and gross irresponsibility in the handling of legislative affairs, thirteen councilors signed a formal resolution calling for Eje’s suspension for a period of three months.

The decision was reached during a plenary session convened to address growing concerns over what legislators described as a persistent breakdown in leadership and oversight functions under her watch.

One of the main accusations against Eje was his failure to act when the Director of Finance and Supply repeatedly ignored invitations to appear before the Assembly and explain the council’s income and spending from November 2024 to date.”

The lawmakers said the finance director had ignored four invitations without any consequences, and accused Eje of lacking the courage and legal understanding to issue a warrant of arrest, as allowed by Section 42(1b) and (2) of the Cross River State Local Government Law.

The council members further criticized the Speaker for her inability to hold the Supervising Councilor for Finance and Works accountable, despite the official’s refusal to attend committee sessions.

They accused her of hoarding information from fellow members, aiding the executive arm in undermining the Assembly’s oversight functions, and exposing the legislative body to public ridicule.

“She has displayed gross inefficiency in legislative matters and failed to ensure the implementation of key motions and recommendations of the Assembly.

“Her conduct has emboldened the executive to undermine the authority and independence of this legislative house.”-the resolution started

The lawmakers condemned what they described as an autocratic leadership style, stressing that the Assembly operates on the principle of equality, as all members were duly elected by their constituents and no one holds supremacy over others.

Quoting Order 2.7 of the Uniform Standing Orders, the Assembly announced that the Deputy Leader will preside over the affairs of the council during Eje’s suspension.

As of the time of filing this report, the suspended house leader had not issued a public response to the decision.