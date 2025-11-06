Cross River lawmakers summon commissioner over teachers’ promotion

The Cross River State House of Assembly has summoned the Commissioner for Education, the Accountant General, the Auditor General, and heads of agencies under the education sector to appear before it over the non-implementation of teachers’ promotions across the state.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by the member representing Bakassi State Constituency, Eyo Bassey, who described the situation as unacceptable and demoralizing to teachers who have served diligently for years without promotion benefits.

During plenary yesterday, lawmakers expressed concern that many teachers across the state have remained on the same salary grade levels for several years despite being due for promotion.

They noted that the delay in implementing promotion arrears has caused widespread frustration and low productivity in schools, calling for immediate intervention by the government.

“Teachers play a very important role in society. Across the state, many have not been promoted for years, while others who were promoted have yet to enjoy their new salaries. There is selective implementation of promotions, and this has dampened the morale of teachers. Many of my constituents are complaining, they are suffering, and this is against the People’s First agenda of His Excellency, our Governor,” Edet said.

He maintained that teachers remain the cornerstone of societal progress and that education forms the foundation for sustainable development. The lawmaker urged his colleagues to support the motion in order to address what he called “an urgent matter of public concern.”

Several members who spoke during plenary expressed concern over the continued neglect of teachers’ welfare, stressing the need for transparency and accountability in the management of education-related matters.

They argued that prompt implementation of promotions would motivate educators and improve the overall quality of teaching and learning in the state.

The lawmakers commended the current administration’s effort to correct irregularities inherited from previous governments but blamed the lingering situation on alleged fraudulent activities by some corrupt officials in the system. They urged the Assembly to ensure that those responsible are identified and sanctioned.

After deliberations, the House also resolved to liaise with the relevant agencies to find a lasting solution to the issue and alleviate the plight of affected teachers.

The Speaker, Elvert Ayambem, reaffirmed the commitment of the 10th Assembly to ensuring that matters affecting teachers and the education sector receive the urgent attention they deserve.

He pledged that the legislature would intensify oversight to ensure full compliance with promotion and implementation policies across the state civil service.