Cross River lawmakers pass open defecation bill to boost sanitation

The Cross River State House of Assembly has passed a bill prohibiting open defecation in public places as part of efforts to improve sanitation and protect public health across the state.

The bill, titled Open Defecation Prohibition Bill, seeks to discourage the practice by promoting the use of proper toilet facilities and strengthening sanitation standards in communities.

Lawmakers approved the bill after considering the report of the House Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation, presented by its Chairman, Kingsley Ntui, who represents Etung State Constituency.

Presenting the report during plenary, Ntui noted that about 47 million Nigerians still practise open defecation, warning that the act poses serious health risks, including the spread of water-borne diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, and typhoid fever.

He commended the Cross River State Government for its efforts to address the sanitation challenge and urged fellow lawmakers to support the campaign in their constituencies.

According to him, the state government, with support from organisations such as UNICEF and Self Help Africa, has taken steps to end open defecation, adding that eight local government areas in the state have already been declared open defecation-free.

Ntui, however, identified key challenges hindering the attainment of full open defecation-free status to include inadequate sanitation infrastructure, limited access to clean water, poverty, and low public awareness.

Lawmakers, in their separate contributions, said the bill aligns with national and international efforts aimed at eradicating open defecation, noting that its implementation would significantly improve environmental sanitation and public health.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, commended the committee for its work and expressed satisfaction with the passage of the bill.

Ayambem said the legislation would help create a cleaner and healthier environment, while reaffirming the Assembly’s commitment to promoting the well-being of citizens through people-oriented laws.