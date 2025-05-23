Cross River lawmakers impeach council chairman accuse of misappropriation, others

The 7th Legislative Assembly of Bekwarra Local Government Area in Cross River State has issued a formal notice of impeachment against the Chairman of Council, Theresa Ushie, following a series of allegations involving corruption, and abuse of power, which lawmakers say have hindered the smooth functioning of the council and strained party relations.

In a letter dated May 19 and addressed to the Deputy Governor of the state, the legislators alleged that the Chairman has consistently diverted internally generated revenue without remitting any funds into the council’s official account since assuming office.

The impeachment notice, signed by eight councilors from various wards on Friday, detailed unauthorized spending and a disregard for legislative procedures in the management of public resources.

The lawmakers stated that the Chairman has repeatedly disbursed council funds without legislative approval, failed to convene Executive Council meetings, and executed projects and expenses that lacked endorsement from both the Exco and the legislative arm.

They also accused her of mishandling N3 million allocated for Easter celebrations, which was meant for distribution among party stakeholders but was never disbursed, leading to frustration among party members.

Accusations extended to abuse of office, as the councilors claimed that the Chairman regularly overstepped her duties and treated elected officials and senior staff with disrespect.

This behavior, they said, has led several staff members, including the Head of Local Government Administration, to request transfers away from the local government.

The petition also included claims of financial retaliation against council members who challenged her leadership.

Specifically, it was stated that the Deputy Leader and others were denied their April salaries after calling for a financial report detailing the council’s income and expenditures.

Describing her leadership style as authoritarian, the lawmakers expressed concern that she governs like a sole administrator, ignoring established authority and operating without consultation or transparency.

They claimed her conduct has worsened since a previous impeachment attempt, describing her actions as unethical and damaging to the council’s integrity.

The legislators warned that her style of governance has destabilized the local structure of the ruling party, leading to growing disaffection among members who are now contemplating defection ahead of the next general elections.

According to the letter, “Her governance has adversely affected party cohesion. Many members are now threatening to defect as preparations begin for the 2027 general elections.”

“We respectfully urge Your Excellency to intervene promptly in order to protect the interests of our great party, the APC, and prevent a repeat of the setbacks experienced in the 2023 elections.

When approached for comment, Theresa Ushie declined to address the allegations, stating that she is only answerable to the Governor and has not received any official communication.

“You cannot be asking me that as a journalist. I am answerable to my boss, the Governor. So I don’t know what you are talking about. Until the Governor summons or sends a letter, as far as I’m concerned, the impeachment letter is fake.”