23.3 C
Lagos
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
spot_img
National

Cross River lawmakers extend LGA chairman’s suspension over misconduct

By Asuquo Cletus

0
13

The Cross River State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of the Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area, Theresa Ushie, for another three months over allegations of gross misconduct.

Chairman Ushie was initially suspended in June after eight members of the Bekwarra Legislative Council signed an impeachment notice against her, prompting the House to mandate its Committee on Judiciary, Public Matters, and Public Petitions to investigate the allegations.

The motion to extend the suspension was moved by Ovat Ogbor, member representing Obubra I State Constituency, and seconded by Francis Ogban of Biase State Constituency during a plenary session on Tuesday.

Chairman of the investigating committee, Davies Eta, explained that the extension was necessary to allow the committee sufficient time to conclude its work and present a detailed report to the House.

Ruling on the motion, Speaker of the Assembly Elvert Ayambem upheld the resolution, emphasizing the House’s commitment to due process and accountability in local government administration.

“The decision of this House is not to witch-hunt but to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly investigated and justice is served in line with the law,” Ayambem stated.

Previous article
Kaduna Govt. stops private schools from increasing fees
Next article
Sweden’s new health minister collapses during press conference

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.