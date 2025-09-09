Cross River lawmakers extend LGA chairman’s suspension over misconduct

The Cross River State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of the Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area, Theresa Ushie, for another three months over allegations of gross misconduct.

Chairman Ushie was initially suspended in June after eight members of the Bekwarra Legislative Council signed an impeachment notice against her, prompting the House to mandate its Committee on Judiciary, Public Matters, and Public Petitions to investigate the allegations.

The motion to extend the suspension was moved by Ovat Ogbor, member representing Obubra I State Constituency, and seconded by Francis Ogban of Biase State Constituency during a plenary session on Tuesday.

Chairman of the investigating committee, Davies Eta, explained that the extension was necessary to allow the committee sufficient time to conclude its work and present a detailed report to the House.

Ruling on the motion, Speaker of the Assembly Elvert Ayambem upheld the resolution, emphasizing the House’s commitment to due process and accountability in local government administration.

“The decision of this House is not to witch-hunt but to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly investigated and justice is served in line with the law,” Ayambem stated.