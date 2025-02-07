Cross River lawmakers declare support for Anti-Child Trafficking bill

In it commitment towards addressing human trafficking, the Cross River State House of Assembly has successfully passed the bill on Trafficking In Persons Prohibition Bill, 2025, for committee stage.

The bill, sponsored by Brian Odey (Yala 1 State Constituency), seeks to provide a strong legal framework to prevent human trafficking, prosecute offenders, and protect victims across the state.

Human trafficking remains a significant challenge in Cross River State, occasioned by poverty, unemployment, family breakdown, and socio-environmental factors. The state’s proximity and it’s closeness to Cameroon and makes it both a source and a transit route for trafficked persons.

Victims are often exploited for forced labor, commercial sex work, organ harvesting, and domestic servitude, with many transported to other parts of Nigeria and beyond.

Presenting the bill, Odey stressed that it comprises 27 sections, addressing critical areas such as the establishment of the State Taskforce on Trafficking, prohibition of human trafficking, criminalization of sexual exploitation, and jurisdiction for prosecuting offenders.

Lawmakers unanimously supported the bill, saying its importance in protecting the most vulnerable members of society cannot be overstated.

A lawmaker, Hilary Bisong (Boki 2) described human trafficking as a criminal offense that must be tackled decisively, stressing that victims should be protected while offenders are prosecuted.

Another lawmaker, Francis Asuquo, (Odukpani) noted that domesticating the anti-trafficking law would enhance protections for vulnerable groups and set a clear legal standard within the state.

Also, Martin Achadu (Yala 2) likened human trafficking to a modern-day slave trade, calling for swift passage of the bill to put an end to the menace.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, charged the House to take the bill seriously, emphasizing that trafficking is a grave crime that must be met with strict punishment.

He noted said “I charge the House to take this bill seriously, that trafficking is a grave crime that must be met with strict punishment. We must ensure that we provide a strong legal framework to prevent human trafficking, prosecute offenders, and protect victims across the state”

He assured that the 10th Assembly remains committed to protecting every Cross Riverian and would take all necessary steps to ensure the bill becomes law.