Cross River lawmakers begin LG laws amendment after court verdict

The Cross River State House of Assembly has began to amend the Local Government Law 2007, following the Supreme Court verdict that granted the councils financial autonomy across the country.

The proposed amendment seeks to increase political appointments across Local Government Areas (LGAs) and enhance grassroots engagement of the council leadership.

The bill sponsored by a member representing Abi State Constituency, Davies Etta, is asking that the number of appointees in each local government be increased to 50, including 16 Special Adviser positions.

It is also asking that a new cadre of officials known as Ward Relation Officers (WROs), who will report directly to the Chairman of the respective Local Government Councils be created.

According to the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, the amendment aims to strengthen local government administration by fostering inclusivity and empowering grassroots leaders to contribute more effectively to governance.

Addressing the plenary yesterday, he noted that the bill that the bill also seeks to elevate the office of the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) to the status of a Permanent Secretary in the state public service. HOLGAs will enjoy all rights, privileges, and entitlements associated with Permanent Secretaries, including pensions.

This amendment is about bridging the gap between local governments and the people by making governance more accessible and impactful.

“The Chairman of Council may appoint such number of Special Advisers to assist him in the discharge of his duties, provided that appointments, when added to other statutory appointments, shall not exceed a total number of 50.”-He said.

The bill, which has already passed its first and second readings in the House, has been referred to the joint committee on Local Government Affairs, Judiciary, and Public Accounts for further deliberations and stakeholder input.