Cross River lawmakers approve ₦642bn supplementary budget for 2025

The Cross River State House of Assembly has approved a ₦642.16 billion supplementary budget for the 2025 fiscal year, representing an increase of about ₦142 billion from the initial appropriation.

The additional funds are meant to address funding gaps and support further development projects across the state.

The bill was passed after lawmakers deliberated and adopted the report of the Finance and Appropriation Committee, which outlined how the supplementary funds would be sourced and allocated.

Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Okon Owuna, presented the proposal on Wednesday during plenary at the Assembly complex in Calabar.

Speaking during the session, Owuna explained that the additional funds were necessary to meet under-budgeted and emergent expenditure needs.

The chairman noted that the supplementary allocation would prioritise infrastructure development across all 18 local government areas, with a focus on projects that will drive economic growth and improve living standards for residents.

The original 2025 budget, tagged the “Budget of Sustainable Growth,” was passed on December 24, 2024, at ₦538.52 billion, with ₦333.34 billion (62%) allocated to capital projects and ₦205.18 billion (38%) for recurrent expenditure. The supplementary budget raises the total appropriation by nearly 26 percent.

Owuna noted that the adjustment reflects the state government’s resolve to accelerate key projects and enhance service delivery, while ensuring local government areas receive direct benefits from the increased funding.