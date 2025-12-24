Cross River lawmaker equips students with leadership skills

The member representing Yakurr II State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Mercy Akpama, has empowered senior secondary school students in her constituency with essential leadership skills.

The initiative, aimed at nurturing the next generation of community and political leaders, included workshops, interactive sessions, and mentorship programs designed to equip students with practical knowledge on decision-making, teamwork, and civic responsibility.

The leadership development programme, held alongside a Christmas town hall meeting at the Precious Stone Event Centre, Nko, yesterday brought together students from secondary schools across Yakurr II, APC members, community leaders and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Akpama said her focus on young people was driven by the need to build a strong foundation for society, noting that leadership grooming must begin early.

“These children are the next generation. You cannot be on stage forever. If we do not prepare them to take over and even do better than us, then we have failed,” she said.

The lawmaker explained that her approach to governance emphasises empowerment rather than handouts, stressing that sustainable development comes from giving people the capacity to stand on their own.

“Instead of giving fish every day, it is better to give nets so that people can go and catch fish of their choice. That is the philosophy I believe in,” Akpama stated.

She added that constant engagement with constituents had helped her understand their needs better, describing herself as a grassroots politician who believes in governance that is people-centred.

She encouraged the students to remain focused on their education and character, expressing optimism that the next generation from Yakurr II would contribute positively to the development of the state and the nation.

Chairman of the occasion, Brigadier General Obol Enang (retd.), praised Akpama’s representation, describing her empowerment model as impactful and different from past approaches.

“Her style of empowerment is about lifting people to a level where they can also impact others. That is what makes it sustainable,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Humble Akpama, Senior Prefect of Ibaramba Secondary School, Agoi Ibami, said the programme had inspired students to embrace leadership as service.

“We have learnt that leadership is about responsibility and service to others. We are grateful for this opportunity,” he said.

The event also featured the distribution of Christmas items to participants, with Akpama urging residents to embrace peace, unity and love during the festive season.