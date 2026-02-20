Cross River lawmaker distances self from Buhari ex-aide’s arrest

The lawmaker representing Yakurr I State Constituency the Cross River State House of Assembly, Cyril Omini, has clarified that he neither ordered nor influenced the arrest of former presidential aide, Okoi Obono-Obla.

Omini stated that the arrest followed due process after he submitted a formal petition to the Nigeria Police Force over alleged defamation and malicious accusations made against him.

In a statement on his official Facebook page on Friday, he said, “I did not ask for his arrest. I petitioned the police to investigate grave allegations made against me. What the police decided to do thereafter was entirely within their professional discretion.”

The lawmaker explained that tensions between the two men began on August 7, 2025, when police allegedly raided his Ugep residence around 3 a.m., claiming he was harbouring cultists and kidnappers. Omini alleged that his security guard was arrested and property was damaged during the operation.

He further revealed that on October 6, 2025, Obono-Obla publicly accused him of sponsoring cult activities and being responsible for a person’s death, claims Omini described as “false, malicious and deeply injurious.”

“These were not political criticisms. They were criminal allegations that strike at the core of my character and integrity,” he said. Omini added that he initially refrained from legal action out of respect for Obono-Obla, whom he considers a father figure and mentor, but the continued circulation of the allegations forced him to petition the police.

“I sought truth, not vengeance. I remain ready to submit myself to any investigation. If I am guilty, let the law take its course. But if I am innocent, as I know I am, then the truth must prevail,” he said.

Omini clarified that his petition was based on alleged defamation and malicious fabrication, dismissing reports that the matter centered solely on certificate forgery. He urged constituents to remain calm and not be swayed by rumours, emphasizing that he has nothing to hide.

The Cross River State Police Command confirmed Obono-Obla’s arrest, noting that investigations are ongoing. Efforts to reach Obono-Obla for comment were unsuccessful at the time of filing.