Cross River lawmaker disburses over N76m to residents

The lawmaker representing Cross River Central Senatorial District, Eteng Williams, has disbursed over ₦76.5 million in cash alongside 1,200 bags of rice to residents of the constituency as part of his 2026 New Year welfare outreach.

The distribution, which covered the six local government areas of Boki, Etung, Abi, Obubra, Ikom, and Yakurr, was aimed at cushioning the effects of economic hardship and sharing what the lawmaker described as the dividends of democracy with constituents.

A breakdown of the exercise showed that Boki, Etung, and Abi local government areas received ₦12.5 million each, amounting to ₦37.5 million, while Obubra, Ikom, and Yakurr received ₦13 million each, totalling ₦39 million. Each of the six councils also received 200 bags of rice.

Beneficiaries included women, youths, persons with disabilities, traditional rulers, support groups, and other stakeholders across the district.

Speaking during separate stakeholders’ meetings in the local government areas on Friday, Williams said the annual intervention had become a tradition aimed at strengthening his relationship with the people and enabling him to better understand their needs.

“My visits to the communities are not ceremonial. They give me the opportunity to interact directly with the people, hear from them, and fine-tune my representation in line with their expectations,” he said.

The senator thanked constituents for their support and urged them to remain hopeful despite prevailing economic challenges, assuring them of sustained attention to their welfare and development needs.

Various stakeholders across the district commended the lawmaker for what they described as consistent grassroots engagement and people-oriented leadership.

In Yakurr, the council chairman, Yibala Inyang, praised Williams for touring all the local government areas in the senatorial district, describing the outreach as inclusive. He assured the senator of the people’s continued support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Similarly, the Abi council chairman, Egbala Bassey, said several youths in the area had benefited from the senator’s scholarship scheme, adding that the people remained firmly behind him.

In Obubra, a community leader, Alex Irek, described the intervention as timely and reassuring, expressing hope that it would translate into more development projects and opportunities for local contractors.