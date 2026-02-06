Cross River labour unions threaten strike action over wage disparity

Organised labour in Cross River State has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over persistent wage disparities and unresolved welfare issues affecting workers across the state.

The labour unions, operating under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), have issued a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Bassey Otu, demanding urgent action or risking a shutdown of public services.

The ultimatum was conveyed in a jointly signed letter obtained by our correspondent on Friday and acknowledged by the Governor’s Office.

The letter, titled “Final Seven (7) Days Ultimatum for the Immediate Resolution of Outstanding Labour Issues in Cross River State,” accused the state government of sustained silence and policy reversals capable of undermining industrial harmony.

It stated, “The sustained silence, policy reversals and actions of the government are capable of undermining industrial harmony and aggressively depressing the industrial environment in Cross River State.”

The unions warned that failure to resolve the issues within the stipulated timeframe would leave them with no option but to shut down government activities across the state.

According to the letter, “If these outstanding issues are not fully resolved within seven days from February 3, 2026, organised labour will be compelled to embark on an indefinite strike action.”

Labour leaders explained that the ultimatum followed the government’s failure to act on earlier notices, including a 21-day ultimatum issued on July 17, 2025, and a 14-day notice served on November 26, 2025.

They recalled that planned industrial action had previously been suspended in the interest of peace after interventions by the Deputy Governor, Peter Odey; the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Owan Eno; the Head of Service; and other senior officials, who reportedly assured workers that the issues would be communicated to the governor.

However, the unions said recent developments had reignited tensions, particularly concerns surrounding the Office of the Head of Service, the amended Local Government Law, and alleged violations of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022.

According to organised labour, unresolved issues include salary disparities between state and local government workers, non-implementation of promotions, delays and arrears in local government salaries, pension harmonisation, and challenges related to the contributory pension scheme.

Other demands listed include opposition to the planned disengagement of newly employed unified local government staff, welfare grievances raised by health workers and magistrates, payment of outstanding allowances to Radio, Television and Theatre Arts workers, and the disclosure of the salary template used for state workers.

The unions said that following an emergency meeting held on January 27, they resolved to grant the government seven days from February 3 to fully address the issues, warning that failure to do so would trigger an indefinite strike.

Despite the ultimatum, organised labour reaffirmed its commitment to industrial peace and urged Governor Otu to intervene decisively to avert a breakdown of services across the state.