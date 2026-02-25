Cross River, Kano emerge models for water, sanitation reform

Cross River and Kano states have been identified as leading examples in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to reform the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector, with stakeholders urging other states to replicate their approach to fast-track the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6.

This recognition comes as Nigeria intensifies efforts to ensure universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030.

The commendation was made during a three-day advocacy strategy workshop for the Kano and Cross River chapters of the Network of Water and Sanitation Associations of Nigeria, held in Abuja and hosted by the Women Environmental Programme.

Speaking at the event, John Wali, Senior WASH Advisor at Self Help Africa, described both states as “model performers” under the WASH Systems for Health programme, citing significant progress in policy reform, advocacy coordination, and resource mobilisation.

Wali noted that Cross River had demonstrated strong political will through the enactment of the Cross River State Water Supply and Sanitation Law No. 5 of 2025 and the recent launch of a comprehensive state WASH policy.

He added that the release of counterpart funding by the state government had accelerated improvements in infrastructure and service delivery.

“Cross River stands out as a shining example. The enabling law and the WASH policy show commitment at the highest level. When laws are backed with funding and advocacy, reforms become sustainable,” he said.

He further highlighted Kano State’s progress, noting that the state had strengthened its advocacy structures and stakeholder engagement, positioning itself as a pace-setter in sub-national WASH reform.

Wali urged other states and the Federal Capital Territory to replicate these reforms by enacting enabling legislation, developing clear policies, releasing counterpart funds, and supporting functional advocacy platforms.

Also speaking, Priscilla Achakpa, Founder and Global President of the Women Environmental Programme, called on participants to consolidate the gains recorded and sustain momentum through strategic engagement and accountability.

She emphasised that community ownership and continuous advocacy were critical to achieving universal access to safe water and sanitation by 2030.

The workshop concluded with the nomination of advocacy leads and deputies from both state chapters, a move stakeholders said would strengthen coordination and sustain the reform drive at the sub-national level.