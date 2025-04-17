Cross River, investor settle rubber estate ownership outside Court

The Cross River State Government and investor, Enghaut Industries, have decided to settle the ownership of the defunct rubber estates which was formerly managed by the company, out of court, paving the way for the recovery of the facility.

With this development, the state will now regain control of approximately 22,000 hectares of rubber plantations spanning Akamkpa, Biase, and Yakurr Local Government Areas previously assets of the now-defunct Cross River Estates Limited (CREL).

The dispute began after the state government revoked Enghaut’s Certificate of Occupancy on June 14, 2024, citing failure to effectively manage the estates, which had suffered from years of neglect and degradation. Enghaut responded with legal action, resulting in the court case now amicably settled.

The agreement was formally approved during the State Executive Council meeting held in Calabar on Thursday, following the ratification of settlement terms in Suit No. HC/162/2025—Enghaut Industries Limited vs. the Attorney General of Cross River State and another.

The State Governor, Bassey Otu, described the settlement as a significant step toward revitalizing Cross River’s agricultural sector.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reclaiming state-owned assets and putting them to productive use for the benefit of the people.

“The amicable resolution opens the door for strategic partnerships with credible investors. We are determined to revive these estates, generate employment, and build a sustainable rubber value chain that benefits our economy and communities,” Governor Otu said.

The Exco meeting also marked Governor Otu’s return to official duties following a three-week vacation. He expressed gratitude to Deputy Governor Peter Odey for efficiently overseeing state affairs in his absence, and thanked the Executive Council for maintaining stability during the period.

In addition, Otu announced the prioritization of three major road projects under the state’s infrastructure renewal programme: the Boki East-West Road, the Okpoma–Mfum Junction Road, and the John Okpa Road in Obubra. He noted that the rehabilitation of the John Okpa Road is a tribute to the late Deputy Governor John Okpa, whom he described as a “pillar of democracy.”

The governor also unveiled plans to develop Ikom, a key commercial hub and border town, through the establishment of an international market and a modern motor park. According to him, Ikom’s strategic role in cross-border trade with Cameroon, and its thriving agricultural and auto parts markets, makes it a top priority for infrastructural expansion.

The Exco meeting was attended by Deputy Governor Odey; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh; Head of Service, Dr. Innocent Eteng; Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Ironbar; and other members of the State Executive Council.