Cross River indigenes accuse FG of selective appointments

Some indigenes of Cross River State have accused the Federal Government of making selective appointments, alleging that the state has been sidelined in key federal positions despite its contributions to national development.

The group, operating under the aegis of Good Governance Advocacy International, made the claim on Thursday during a press briefing in Calabar.

It called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure fairness and strict adherence to the federal character principle in ongoing appointments.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its Director General, Leonard Anyogo, said Cross River, reputed as one of the most peaceful states in the country, should not be overlooked in the distribution of federal offices.

He alleged that there appeared to be a pattern in which states perceived as less confrontational were often ignored in sensitive appointments.

“Cross River has remained peaceful and law-abiding even in the face of serious national and regional challenges. That disposition should not translate into marginalisation,” Anyogo said.

He referenced the 2002 judgment of the International Court of Justice which ceded the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon, noting that the state bore heavy economic and territorial losses but maintained peace.

According to him, unresolved grievances and perceived injustice have contributed to insecurity in some parts of the country, warning that fairness and inclusiveness remain critical to national stability.

The group specifically raised concerns over the ongoing appointment process for a substantive Rector at the Federal Polytechnic, Ugep, urging the President to ensure that due process and equity prevail in the final decision.

Anyogo maintained that the institution’s Governing Council had fulfilled its statutory duty by recommending a candidate, adding that the final approval rests with the President.

He dismissed suggestions that the group’s stance was confrontational, describing it as a peaceful civic engagement aimed at promoting good governance.

“We are not issuing threats. We are appealing for justice and fairness in line with the Constitution and the principles of federal character,” he said.

He further clarified that he was speaking in his personal capacity as Director General of the advocacy group and not on behalf of the Cross River State Government.

The group called on the Federal Government to review its appointment processes to ensure balanced representation across states, stressing that national unity is strengthened when all components of the federation feel fairly treated.