Cross River Govt. unveils 24hrs power supply policy for implementation

Determined to light up many Cross Rivers State communities, the Government has unveiled a comprehensive electricity policy aimed at achieving 24-hour power supply in the state.

Through the policy designed to overhaul the state’s energy framework, the government would be introducing a competitive market model, robust institutional structures, and establishment of three key entities: the Cross River State Electricity Regulatory Commission (CRSERC), the Cross River State Electrification Agency (CRSEA), and the Cross River State Independent System Operator (CRSISO).

During an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council held on Thursday, the State Governor, Bassey Otu, who was represented by his deputy, Peter Odey, explained that the policy has an ambitious target to achieve 95% electricity access in the state by the year 2028, thereby bridging the energy divide by scaling up generation capacity, enhancing transmission and distribution efficiency, and promoting rigorous consumer protection and energy efficiency.

Besides the approved electricity policy document, the State Executive Council also considered and adopted a draft bill for the enactment of the Cross River State Electricity Law, 2025, which is to be sent to the State House of Assembly for proper legislation.

The executive council also request that the state pay N500 million as counterpart funds to the federal government in order to receive a matching grant in support of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development in the state.

Speaking earlier in his remarks to the meeting, the Deputy Governor, explained that the Governor was unavoidably absent as he was pursuing other very important state matters.

He also commended the records of prompt response by the State Security structures in some flashpoints and demanded that they replicate the commendable response across the state by justifying the increased mobility that has been provided for them by the state Governor.