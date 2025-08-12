Cross River Govt. to shutdown unapproved schools

The Cross River State Government has concluded plans to shut down unapproved nursery, primary, and secondary schools operating across the state, beginning in September 2025.

The move, according to the Commissioner for Education, Stephen Odey, follows a resolution of the State Executive Council meeting, which approved the sealing of all illegal and unaccredited schools.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Odey said the exercise would involve a statewide inspection and enforcement drive aimed at ensuring quality assurance and compliance with the state’s regulatory framework in the education sector.

“Parents and guardians who enroll their children in private nursery, primary, and secondary schools are advised to confirm that such schools are duly approved by the Ministry of Education. This will prevent the inconvenience of looking for alternatives after the closure of illegal institutions,” the commissioner stated.

He further warned proprietors of unaccredited schools to immediately cease operations to avoid “embarrassing consequences” when the shutdown begins.

Odey also encouraged the public to contact the Ministry of Education in Calabar for a verified list of approved private schools in the state.

The commissioner stressed that the crackdown is part of the government’s commitment to raising educational standards and protecting pupils from substandard learning environments.