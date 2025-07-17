Cross River Govt. targets N10bn IGR monthly through taxes, others

The Cross River State Government has unveiled plans to significantly increase its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to ₦10 billion monthly, leveraging recent national tax reforms, expanded automation, and improved compliance from high-net-worth individuals and previously untaxed sectors.

This renewed revenue push forms part of the state’s broader economic recovery and self-reliance strategy, aimed at reducing dependence on federal allocations while funding critical infrastructure and social services.

According to the government, the strategy will be driven by policy reforms, digital tracking systems, and stricter enforcement measures across ministries and revenue-generating agencies.

The initiative was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the Cross River Internal Revenue Service (CRIRS), Edwin Okon, during a two-day strategic workshop held in Calabar.

The workshop, themed “Leveraging the Gains of the New National Reform Acts for Improved Revenue Growth and Economic Development in Cross River State,” served as a mid-year performance review and planning session.

Speakinh during the event, Okon explained that the workshop reviewed the state’s revenue performance for the first half of the year and laid the groundwork for aligning with newly signed national tax reform laws set to take effect in January 2026.

“Our monthly revenue currently stands at about ₦4 billion. But with the systems we’ve put in place and the benefits of the new tax reforms, we are confident of achieving the ₦10 billion target,” he stated.

The CRIRS boss clarified that the state would not increase the burden on poor citizens but would instead expand the tax base to include more income streams, wealth holders, and property owners, many of whom have traditionally operated outside the tax net.

He noted that the automation of revenue processes has already improved transparency and plugged leakages across several agencies.

“For instance, revenue from the Forestry Commission rose from under ₦10 million to over ₦35 million in just six months. Similar gains have been recorded in state-owned schools, hospitals, and the judiciary through digital payment systems.

“Automation is ensuring public funds reach the right places. More importantly, it removes human interference and strengthens public trust in the system,” he said.

Okon also praised Governor Bassey Otu for his consistent political support, saying “he never interfered in our enforcement work. That alone shows how committed he is to genuine reform.”

The Commissioner for Finance, Michael Odere, also addressed the workshop, raising concerns over inefficiencies and unregulated activities, particularly the unchecked proliferation of private boreholes, which he said have undermined public utilities and drained state resources.

“Let me be clear, the honeymoon is over. Those bypassing due process will face consequences. It’s time we all start doing things the right way,” he warned.

Odere said the state is shifting its focus from initiating new capital projects to revitalizing existing infrastructure, such as the state library, hospitals, and public water systems, to better serve vulnerable citizens.

“The governor is focused on the needs of the common man, clean water, safety, and basic services. These aren’t luxuries; they are rights,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Head of Service, Obeten Obeten emphasized the critical role of civil servants in ensuring reform success.

“No reform can succeed without the active support of the public service. We must become models of accountability and efficiency,” he said.

Chartered accountant and public finance expert Essien Ukoroebi also addressed the forum, stressing the importance of expanding digital systems while promoting voluntary tax compliance.

“We can’t keep running a cash-and-paper economy. Technology must drive our fiscal strategy. But beyond systems, we need to reshape public attitudes. Paying tax is a civic duty, not a punishment,” Ukoroebi said.

He called for targeted awareness campaigns aimed at the informal sector, high-value property owners, and professionals who underreport or evade taxes.

The high-level workshop brought together top government officials, including the Commissioner for Lands, economic advisers, MDA directors, and private-sector stakeholders. Discussions focused on aligning state tax policy with national reforms, boosting inter-agency collaboration, and eliminating revenue leakages.

The event concluded with strong commitments from all stakeholders to implement reform-driven strategies, improve transparency, and harness every revenue opportunity to strengthen governance, economic resilience, and public service delivery in Cross River State.