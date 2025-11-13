Cross River govt targets economic growth through Tinapa, others

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the state’s economy through strategic investments and the revival of key assets, notably the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort.

He emphasized that the initiative is aimed at creating jobs, attracting both local and foreign investors, boosting tourism, and generating sustainable revenue streams, highlighting the government’s broader efforts to position Cross River as a leading commercial and leisure hub in the region.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony of the Tinapa Resort in Calabar, Otu described the return of the facility to the state as “a battle fought and won for all Cross Riverians,” emphasizing that the development marks a new dawn for economic growth and investor confidence in the state.

“The return of Tinapa is not merely an event—it is a rebirth, a triumph of faith, patience, and resilience,” Otu said. “We are breathing new life into Tinapa, not as a relic of abandoned ambition but as a living symbol of Cross River’s resilience and capacity for sustainable development.”

The Governor recalled that Tinapa, conceived under former Governor Donald Duke, once placed Cross River on the global investment map.

He noted that his administration, under the People First Agenda, is determined to reposition the Free Trade Zone as a thriving hub for commerce, tourism, and creative enterprise.

Otu disclosed that the government is currently engaging credible investors and partners to transform Tinapa into a viable economic center capable of creating jobs and boosting internally generated revenue (IGR).

He assured that the management structure would be transparent, accountable, and guided by global best practices.

“This moment is a collective victory for our past leaders whose dreams gave it birth, for the government that fought to reclaim it, and for future generations who will inherit its promise. Together, we shall turn this symbol of struggle into a testament of triumph,” the governor stated.

Governor Otu expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and relevant agencies for their cooperation in the transition process, commending all stakeholders who worked behind the scenes to ensure the seamless return of the facility to the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Finance, Mike Odere, said the handover represents the revival of a once-lost legacy project. “It means pride, it means reawakening, it means renewed hope,” Odere noted, adding that with full ownership restored, the state government can now attract investors and maximize Tinapa’s economic potential.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Shola Lamide, said the corporation’s acquisition of Tinapa in 2011 was followed by years of unsuccessful attempts to attract private investors.

He expressed satisfaction that the resort has now been fully handed back to Cross River State, describing the development as “a win for both AMCON and the people of Cross River.”

Otu concluded by noted that the rebirth of Tinapa would mark the beginning of a broader economic transformation agenda that includes tourism development, SME support, and infrastructure renewal across the state.

“Tinapa is once again ours, and under our watch, it shall flourish. Let the world know that Cross River has reclaimed her pride, and from this soil, we shall build the future we have always dreamed of,” he declared.