Cross River Govt. targets 350,000 children for polio vaccine

The Cross River State Government has set an ambitious target of immunising over 350,000 children under the age of five in its ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

The immunisation drive is part of a nationwide effort to end polio and promote child health, ensuring no child is left behind.

The campaign was flagged off on Friday, at the Uyanga Primary Healthcare Centre by the Chairman of Akamkpa Local Government Area, Felix Akposi who issued a strong call to action for mothers, fathers, traditional rulers, churches, and community leaders to unite in safeguarding the health of children.

“Today’s activity is a global one. We must not take it for granted,” Akposi told a gathering of stakeholders, including health workers, community leaders, and development partners. “All mothers in our communities must take the health of their children seriously. These vaccines are free. Let us not abandon our children to diseases we can prevent.”

He commended the World Health Organisation and health partners for their sustained efforts in combating polio and other child-related illnesses, describing children as “the foundation of future generations.”

Akposi further called on traditional rulers to disseminate information across their communities and encourage grassroots participation to ensure the campaign’s success.

Speaking at the event, Samuel Ekwok, the WHO Representative in Akamkpa, disclosed that the campaign aims to vaccinate more than 350,000 children between 0 to 59 months across the ten wards of Akamkpa. He assured that trained health personnel would carry out the immunisations under strict supervision from both WHO and the local council.

Health authorities, including Maurice Asengita, Supervisor for Health, and Oku Felix Director of Health, praised the council chairman’s commitment to public health and noted the ongoing implementation of key health initiatives like CHAMPS and Roll Back Malaria.

The event also saw enthusiastic participation from mothers, many of whom expressed gratitude to the health workers for raising awareness about the importance of immunisation. Several women pledged to act as ambassadors for the campaign by encouraging fellow mothers to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine.

A symbolic administration of the vaccine by Akposi marked the official commencement of the campaign. He was flanked by health officials and community leaders during a group photo session that highlighted the collective resolve to eradicate polio in Cross River State.